Swiss National Bank Sells 1,060 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.66% of Markel worth $84,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $194,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,083.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $971.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,003.13. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

