Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Realty Income worth $96,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

O opened at $63.00 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

