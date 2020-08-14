Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of PPL worth $85,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 28.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

