Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Williams Companies worth $91,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.61 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

