Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $86,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.75 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

