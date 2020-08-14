Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Ball worth $89,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 323,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.