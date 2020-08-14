Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $98,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Shares of PEG opened at $55.46 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.