Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $99,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $319.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.62.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

