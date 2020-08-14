Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,400 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $98,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

