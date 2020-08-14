Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $86,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,736,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $491,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $147.56 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,525 shares of company stock worth $8,474,577 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

