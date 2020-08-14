Swiss National Bank Invests $92.17 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,621,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

OTIS stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

