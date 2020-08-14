Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Zimmer Biomet worth $97,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.