Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Corning worth $78,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $15,901,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.73 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

