Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of PPG Industries worth $98,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.