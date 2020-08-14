Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Snap worth $81,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,698,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,437,746 shares of company stock worth $90,397,632.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

