Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cerner worth $84,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cerner by 36.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 168,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $2,490,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

