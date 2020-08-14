Swiss National Bank Has $95.62 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Prudential Financial worth $95,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,273,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

