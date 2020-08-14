Swiss National Bank Has $93.62 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Ford Motor worth $93,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $129,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

