Swiss National Bank Has $89.80 Million Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Okta worth $89,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $198.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

