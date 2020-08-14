Swiss National Bank Has $81 Million Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Seattle Genetics worth $81,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,737,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,727 shares of company stock worth $23,248,706. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.69. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

