Swiss National Bank Has $81.43 Million Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of RingCentral worth $81,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total value of $4,502,066.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,116 shares in the company, valued at $69,390,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,348 shares of company stock worth $27,678,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

