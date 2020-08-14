Swiss National Bank Has $80.91 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Fortive worth $80,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,790 shares of company stock valued at $276,915,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

