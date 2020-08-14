Swiss National Bank Has $80.87 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $80,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in VF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $63.83 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

