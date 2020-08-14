Swiss National Bank Has $79.40 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $79,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

NYSE CTVA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.