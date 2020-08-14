Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Twitter worth $92,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twitter by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 20.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $1,662,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

