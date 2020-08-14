Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $92,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $24,068,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 132.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $209.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

