Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Equifax worth $82,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

