Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $85,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.40 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

