Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Marathon Petroleum worth $95,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 48.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

