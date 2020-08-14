Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $96,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

