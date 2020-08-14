Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $81,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $326.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.95 and a 200-day moving average of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,664 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

