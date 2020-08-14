Swiss National Bank Buys 14,100 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $87,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

BMRN stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.82 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

