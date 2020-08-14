Swiss National Bank Buys 10,900 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $97,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $9,289,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

