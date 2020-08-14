Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $84,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

