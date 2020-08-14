Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Kraft Heinz worth $87,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after buying an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after buying an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -235.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

