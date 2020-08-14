Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of TransDigm Group worth $89,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $498.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. Insiders sold 64,798 shares of company stock valued at $29,846,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

