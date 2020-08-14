Swiss National Bank Acquires 45,800 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $88,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 186,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.43 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

