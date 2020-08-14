Swiss National Bank Acquires 38,400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $78,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,559 shares of company stock worth $14,256,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $173.30 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.