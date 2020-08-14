Swiss National Bank Acquires 37,900 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $85,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $40,070,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

FE stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.