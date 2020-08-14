Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,900 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Fortinet worth $79,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,967 shares of company stock worth $6,765,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $126.70 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

