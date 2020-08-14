Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGC. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $22.29 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.