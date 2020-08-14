Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

