Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.75.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$56.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,249,000.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,876.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

