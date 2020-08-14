Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €63.00 by Barclays

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.51 ($82.95).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €63.05 ($74.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.64. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

