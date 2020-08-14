STRAKS Market Capitalization Tops $32,574.12 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $32,574.12 and approximately $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,743.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.03634125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.02504413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00481778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00784115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00725103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00058931 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

