Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,077 call options.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.