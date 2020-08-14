Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 400 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price (down from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 539.63 ($7.05).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 423.40 ($5.54) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 469.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

