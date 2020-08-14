Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

