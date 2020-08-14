SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSEZY. HSBC downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SSE PLC/S stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

