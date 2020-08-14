Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $14.95 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

