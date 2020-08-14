Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
